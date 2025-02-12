REVEALED: Liverpool rejected huge Al-Nassr offer for Nunez

Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Liverpool rejected a bid of over £62 million from Al-Nassr for Darwin Nunez during the January transfer window. 

Despite his struggles this season, scoring just six goals, Liverpool remain committed to the Uruguayan striker. 

Al-Nassr eventually shifted focus to Aston Villa’s Jhon Duran after failing to secure Nunez, per Italian reports.

Those reports suggest Liverpool’s decision wasn’t solely financial, as the offer was close to their valuation. 

The Reds consider Nunez key to Arne Slot’s future plans and had no replacement ready. 

Nunez will now help Liverpool in their pursuit of multiple trophies.

