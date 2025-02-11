Slot reveals Liverpool FA Cup exit not planned: Nothing good comes from losing a football game

Head coach Arne Slot acknowledged that Liverpool’s FA Cup exit will result in a lighter schedule.

He emphasized the importance of using the extra time to maintain performances and keep players fresh for crucial fixtures.

Slot also admitted that while the disappointment of the Plymouth cup exit lingers, the team must quickly shift their mindset.

Slot stated: “There was a wise man that once said to me, 'Nothing good comes from losing a football game,' and I completely agree. So, we definitely would have preferred to play six games in 18 days or seven in 21 or eight in 24, because that's the schedule we are in. Now with us losing this game there's one moment where we have a 'normal' week, but that's definitely not what we wanted when we went to Plymouth.