Man Utd UEFA call for Obi-Martin

Manchester United may have made a decision on Chido Obi Martin’s immediate future.

The teenager was an academy arrival from Arsenal earlier this season, and is impressing in their youth setup already.

While he is not getting a senior bow just yet, he will be involved for the Under-19s in the UEFA Youth League third-round qualifier against AZ Alkmaar.

The towering 16-year-old scored his fourth in a United shirt in a 3-0 win over Leeds United for the Under-18s.

He has also played for the Denmark Under-18 side this month, scoring in the most recent international break.

