Obi-Martin scores again for Man Utd U18s
Chido Obi-Martin
Manchester United striker Chido Obi-Martin was again on the scoresheet for the U18s yesterday.

The Dane, still 16, featured in United U18's 3-0 win against Leeds United.

And Obi-Martin scored their final goal for the win.

The centre-forward was fresh from also scoring for Denmark U18s last week.

Obi-Martin has four goals in four U18 games for United so far this term.

 

Mentions
Premier LeagueObi ChidozieManchester UnitedLeeds
