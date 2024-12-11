Man Utd knocked out the UEFA Youth League after shocking loss to AZ Alkmaar

Manchester United's Under-19s were knocked out of the UEFA Youth League.

The young Red Devils lost to AZ Alkmaar over two legs in a result that will disappoint the club.

United have put a lot of resources into their youth setup in recent years after some neglect.

Having trailed 2-1 from the first leg, United were unable to win at home on Tuesday night.

Wassim Bouziane came close twice for AZ early in the game, but they were not able to break the deadlock either.

United dominated possession for the majority of the game but failed to make it count.