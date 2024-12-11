Lewtas delighted with Liverpool's 10-man UYL comeback against Girona

Liverpool U19s head coach Barry Lewtas has expressed his delight in his team's draw against Girona despite being down to 10 men.

A hard-earned point in Spain was sealed after Trent Kone-Doherty scored a brilliant equaliser to keep Liverpool’s UEFA Youth League hopes alive. Ranel Young did not make the game any easier when he was sent off for a reckless challenge which gave the Reds a major disadvantage.

Advertisement Advertisement

However, manager Lewtas spoke to the club's website about how he was over the moon with his team’s performance as they fought hard throughout the tie and praised Kone-Doherty for his fantastic finish to seal a point for the side.

“I thought we started brilliantly. Playing away from home in Europe is never easy but I thought we passed the ball well, and I think when we took the lead it was deserved. The red card changes the game, which was disappointing from our point of view.

“I was pleased for Trent and I thought we were a threat on both sides. He took his goal great and even though Girona had lots of crosses into our box in the second half, I thought overall with how we performed with 10 men we probably deserved that. We didn't let the game get away from us. I'm disappointed we couldn't win the game after how we started but in that situation we were in, we'll take a point.”

He was questioned on Young’s challenge that led to a red card and admitted that it left his side to fight even harder and show no weakness against the Spanish team.

“Look, it's hard isn't it but what's disappointing for me was I don't think they got a yellow card in the game. For ours to be a red card is tough but decisions are made, and for us it was trying to find a way of getting a result. They are a good team and they haven't lost a game so to do what we did with 10 men was fantastic. We showed great character.”

Liverpool currently sit mid-table in the UEFA Youth League, Lewtas expressed how difficult the competition has been so far and how much quality there is in so many talented youth teams.

“We've had six really good challenges and six really good games. The level of quality in this competition has been really good. We lost in Leipzig and that was probably fair, but it was frustrating we couldn't get something out of the Real Madrid game. We conceded early and missed some good chances. Overall, our level of performances have been really good but the odd slip-up at the top level can really cost you. Now all we can do is see what happens.”