Man City U19s enjoy huge win against Slovan Bratislava

Manchester City’s youth side had a positive day in Europe on Tuesday.

The Under-19 team of City effortlessly secured a 4-0 win against Slovan Bratislava in the UEFA Youth League.

Jacob Wright was the standout player, scoring twice, while Matty Warhurst and the substitute Matty Henderson-Hall each found the net.

Under the guidance of Ben Wilkinson, the team displayed complete control in the match held in Bratislava, marking their first win of the season.

Following a disappointing 4-2 defeat at home against Inter in our first match, City was eager to make a swift comeback.

They took charge of the game from the start, dominating possession and movement, which put the hosts under pressure from the get-go.