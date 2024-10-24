Tribal Football
Man City coach Wilkinson delighted with UYL win against Sparta Prague

Ansser Sadiq
Manchester City youth coach Ben Wilkinson admitted he was pleased for their youngsters this week.

The young Citizens scored three goals in an impressive 3-0 win over Sparta Prague in the UEFA Youth League.

The Czech Republic side did not make the game easy, but City’s superior composure in front of goal was the difference.

Elite Development Squad striker Justin Oboavwoduo scored a stunning hat-trick to get his team over the line.

“I’m Really pleased for him (Oboavwoduo). I’ve known Justin for a long time and I know what he is capable of,” said Wilkinson post-game.

“I think he would probably admit it’s been a difficult six to 12 months for him. For some of the highs he has hit in the past and he’s probably had to do a little bit of soul-searching in the last month or so.

“He’s not played as many games as he would have wanted to so I’m delighted for him to come into the team. I thought his effort without the ball was really pleasing, the intensity that he played at.

“And I know that when he gets in front of goal he’s going to score. So yeah really pleased for him and hope he can kick on from here.”

