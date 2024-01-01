Man City coach Wilkinson delighted with UYL victory over Slovan Bratislava

Tribal Football
Man City coach Wilkinson delighted with UYL victory over Slovan BratislavaTribalfootball
Manchester City’s youth lead coach Ben Wilkinson expressed satisfaction with his team's performance in the UEFA Youth League.

City’s youth side secured a convincing 4-0 victory against Slovan Bratislava

Wilkinson attributed the win to his team's disciplined and measured strategy in the contest.

“The patience of the team was quite good. We spoke about the keeping the ball and limiting opportunities for them and keeping the crowd quiet,” Wilkinson said to club media.

“So that control was really pleasing as was the fact that we did not do things that were off plan - I think that was key.

“We’ve now got 21 goals in six games – I think we’ve got the benefit of a lot of good attacking players and a structure that allows us to commit players high up the pitch.

“There are also still aspects where we can get better so it’s also pleasing that there is more to come.”

