Girona coach Michel: We gave good account against Liverpool

Girona coach Michel couldn't fault the effort of his players after their Champions League defeat to Liverpool.

Mohamed Salah struck for Liverpool's 1-0 win in Spain on the night.

Michel said afterwards: "We competed really well, we fulfilled my objective of filling key spaces and we tried to leave Liverpool's central defenders without a reference man to mark so that we could then find our free man. We created chances, especially for Danju (Arnaut Danjuma). We gave a good account of ourselves but we went out to win.

"We created good situations, made some good passes out from the back and consistently found Bryan or Asprilla. It's costing us a little bit to score but the alternative idea we proposed today gave us a good performance.

"We have Arsenal and Milan left. Qualification looks far away but so long as there's the faintest chance we'll keep fighting for it."

 

