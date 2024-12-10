Liverpool boss Slot: I feel almost sorry for Girona

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Liverpool boss Arne Slot had sympathy for Girona after Tuesday's Champions League win.

Mohamed Salah struck for the 1-0 win in Spain on the night.

Slot said afterwards: "I almost feel really sorry for Girona, they are such a high quality team and they deserve much more than three points that they have so far. They had a really good game plan today but we had a really good goalkeeper!

"I would have loved to have seen Darwin score because he needs a goal and that's why I kept him on the pitch for quite a long time. He was a threat but when a striker doesn't score you're always asking yourself whether it's a not good play or because of lacking confidence. 

"Girona lost a lot of quality in the summer so to play like they do and give us, Feyenoord and PSV so much difficulty says a huge amount about them."

On Alisson's comeback game, he added:  "Alisson definitely didn't look like he'd been out for two months. I joked with the players that maybe they wanted to see how ready he was because they let him make so many saves. But he showed why I always say that he's our number one."

 

