Gombau very happy his Villa U21s to "play against the best teams in Europe"

Gombau very happy to have Villa's Under-21s side "play against the best teams in Europe"

Aston Villa Under-21s head coach Josep Gombau is over the moon as his young squad competes in several competitions this season.

The Villa academy side have performed well in the Premier League 2, the Bristol Street Motors Trophy and for the very first time in their history the UEFA Youth League.

Gombau's side sit top of Northern Group D in the Bristol Street Motors Trophy as he discussed what an honour it is to play against such high calibre teams.

He told the club's website: “We are enjoying this competition. It is a competition that is bringing a lot for our young players, because you are playing against first team squads in men’s football, and teams in League One and League Two have big squads and good teams.

“We started the competition at Fleetwood, and we had that day also a few players from the first team coming to join up with the team, which was a great experience for our Under-21 players, to mix in a game with professional players.

“We had a good game too, we won that game. With the draw against Bolton, we are in a good position now. We have the next game against Barrow and we hope to put in a good performance and win.”

Gombau says he works alongside first team manager Unai Emery as well as a number of other coaches as he develops the club’s future talent.

"This position is to develop players. Of course, you want to win all the games, but the most important thing is to help develop the players.

“I work very close to Unai and his staff. We have a meeting every day, and it is very important, I feel, this work from all of the club – from Damian and Monchi.

“We have a great connection with the first team. We have players joining a lot of training sessions, and Unai and the staff know the players very well. We want to bring the opportunities to the players to develop and to play more with the first team.

“The players realise that, if they work hard, there can be an opportunity there, and everybody is working hard. We are doing well, working hard and playing good football.

“It is a pleasure for me to work at this club. We have a good group, a lot of nice people working hard, and the staff I have with me here is a lot more than it was when I came here. I feel very proud to have them with me, and I am learning a lot from them also.”

Villa’s youth side also entered the UEFA Youth League for the first time, which Gombau admits is an exciting challenge.

“It is an amazing competition – you play against the best teams in Europe,” he concluded.

"We started the competition, and it was difficult. It is not an easy one. We had an away game which was very difficult against Young Boys, which we lost.

“But after that, we came here (Bodymoor Heath) and put in a very good performance against Bayern Munich. That game we deserved to win. We had a lot of chances and a lot of possession.

“At the club, the main objective of the Academy is to develop players, and this experience will help them to grow. We are satisfied with this. Next week we have a game against Bologna, and we are preparing already for this game. Hopefully, we can get a good result and start our journey in the Youth League.”