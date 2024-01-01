Villa keeper Martinez: This is affecting me a lot...!

Martinez: " I am a fan of zero goals" and conceding a lot of goals "affects me a lot"

Aston Villa goalkeeper Emi Martinez says he is hoping for more clean sheets this season as conceding multiple goals affects his mentality.

The Argentine star hadn't kept a clean sheet in the Premier League before Villa drew 0-0 with Manchester United at Villa Park, which he says has knocked his mentality this season.

Despite the clean sheets against Bayern Munich in the Champions League it is the Premier League that the keeper is worried about as Villa struggle to not concede despite dominating many games so far this season.

Unai Emery’s side face Fulham on Saturday, then host Bologna, Bournemouth and Crystal Palace before three tough away games against Tottenham, Club Brugge in the Champions League and Liverpool. On paper it will be hard for this Villa side to not concede, which Martinez is concerned about as he spoke to ESPN.

"They are scoring a lot of goals against me in the Premier and it is something that affects me a lot.

"I am a fan of zero goals, so I work a lot for it. With Javier García (goalkeeper coach) we worked a lot, specifically yesterday, 40 or 50 minutes reacting to the ball, concentrating only on the ball and today the truth was that it was very good for me.

"I am a sucker for continuing to grow, for being the best, for winning everything with Aston Villa; I set out to play in the Champions League with Villa and I was able to achieve it.

"With the same selection. I have no ceiling; I want to continue growing and I try to show it every weekend."