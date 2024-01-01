Cotcher on mark as Villa defeat Bologna in UYL

Aston Villa deservedly secured an important win in the UEFA Youth League this week.

The Premier League giants were taking on Bologna, both at senior and youth level.

Both teams got wins, as the senior side notched an impressive 2-0 win at home.

Meanwhile, the youth side got a 3-1 win over Bologna’s youth team at Bodymoor Heath on Tuesday afternoon.

Mason Cotcher's opener and a double from Ben Broggio saw Villa to victory.

Much like the senior Champions League, the Youth League is a big group stage.

Villa are in 20th place out of 36 teams as a result of that win.