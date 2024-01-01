Bologna coach Italiano frustrated after Villa defeat: It's not falling our way

Bologna coach Vincenzo Italiano defended his players after their 2-0 defeat at Champions League opponents Aston Villa.

John McGinn and Jhon Duran scored the goals for Villa on Tuesday night.

Italiano later said: “We were up against a very strong team, above all physically. They have less quality on the ball than Liverpool, but they do allow you to attack them and we had a few clear scoring opportunities.

“I thought the second goal was a foul on Fabbian first, then Remo got the ball cleanly. It was the moment that changed the game and we didn’t have the strength to fight back, even if we hit the woodwork.

“The lads were concentrated, I liked their initial approach, but at the moment it’s not going our way. It’s a pity, as once again we did some good things, but we didn’t score and conceded at the first real opportunity.

“I was talking to the lads, we all have to give something more, starting with me. We need to take care of all the details, because we created the chances today and it wasn’t enough. If someone thinks they have already given 100 per cent, then they need to raise that a bit more from tomorrow.”

Bologna have only one win so far this season and Italiano added, “It’s disappointing, because considering the level of our performances, we have too few points in both Serie A and the Champions League. We above all could’ve scored goals in Europe and it’s a pity.

“We will work harder, be even more concentrated during training. We changed a few things tactically in the second half, we’re trying everything. I remain convinced that if we keep working, we’ll achieve some satisfaction.

"I don’t know what the spark could be, but we have to keep trying to create those chances and then keep cool when one-on-one.

“We defended well today against Aston Villa, but it’s upfront where we need to do something different and step up a level.”