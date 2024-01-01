Villa boss Emery "very happy" after victory over Bologna

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery was delighted with his players after their 2-0 Champions League win against Bologna.

John McGinn and Jhon Duran struck quickly after halftime for the victory on Tuesday night.

“I’m very happy,” he said.

“I’m delighted with the supporters helping us today and how they were transmitting their energy. I’m really happy because we responded on the field playing a really serious match in the 90 minutes.

“We were playing being mature, trying to respect them and being ambitious to play to win. We tried to push in everything; without the ball we pressed well, with the ball we were breaking their man-to-man press.

“I’m really happy because we won 2-0, we had chances, we controlled the game like we were planning before and now we keep going. We are happy and we have to be delighted with the way we are doing in the Champions League, but there are still a lot of matches to play and we have to keep our balance.”

Villa are now unbeaten in ten games and Emery also said: “This is our challenge, my challenge, and I’m sending the message to the players: we have to keep the level increasing.

“This high level we are trying to keep is the most challenging we can have in Champions League, in the Premier League.

“The players must be committed for this challenge like I think we need.”