AZ defeat Man Utd in UYL tie

Manchester United were beaten by AZ Alkmaar in their UEFA Youth League clash on Tuesday night.

AZ won 2-1 in Alkmaar and were dominant over the 90 minutes.

United took the lead via an own goal, but AZ eventually turned the game around via efforts from Yoel van den Ban and Kasper Boogard.

United now must overcome the AZ's 2-1 lead at Old Trafford to win this playoff.

New signing Chido Obi-Martin was included in the matchday squad, but remained on the bench for the game.

