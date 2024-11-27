McAidoo proud of hat-trick as Man City thrash Feyenoord in UYL

Manchester City youngster Ryan McAidoo stated that his second half hat-trick was a credit to the team.

McAidoo needed just 19 minutes to get the treble in the UEFA Youth League on Tuesday.

City were victorious by a 6-1 margin against Feyenoord’s youngsters, while the senior sides drew 3-3.

“I think our work rate always reaps rewards,” McAidoo told club media post-game.

“Just him (Justin Oboavwoduo) pressing got me the reward and the reward for the team so if we can keep up that work rate it could be good for the future and maybe even winning the tournament.

“At first I was a bit hesitant (to claim the penalty kick) because Reigan (Heskey) and Justin (Oboavwoduo) are normally on penalties.

“But Reigan was nice enough to give me the penalty so I’m really grateful to him.”

