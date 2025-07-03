Aston Villa announce Thierry Katsukunya has signed a new contract with the club

Thierry Katsukunya has signed a new contract at Aston Villa this week, 3 years after signing his first professional deal.

The young defender signed for Villa in November 2021 at the age of 16 and signed his first professional contract in September 2022. At 19 years old he has impressed at an academy level and has worked his way up over the past 3 years, catching the eye of academy manager Mark Harrison who had a lot of praise for the defender.

“Thierry has signed a new contract after being a regular in our Under-21s squad last season.

“Theirry was involved in both our cup runs in the UEFA Youth League and Vertu Trophy. He is a competitive, athletic centre-back who has also been involved with Wales Under-21s.

“We are pleased to see Thierry sign a new contract and look forward to seeing how he develops this season with the possibility of going out on loan.”

Katsukunya is a tall and athletic defender and was targeted by Villa when he was at Coventry City due to his strength and stamina for his age. He was a key player for Villa in Premier League 2 last season and also played in the UEFA Youth League and Vertu Trophy. Now, heading into the new campaign, the teenager could be given a chance by manager Unai Emery who could consider him as an option off the bench.