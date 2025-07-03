Frustrated Man Utd turn to Villa centre-forward Watkins

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Manchester United are turning to Aston Villa ace Ollie Watkins in their search for a new centre-forward signing.

With Sporting CP star Viktor Gyokeres eager to join Arsenal and Brentford proving stubborn in negotiations over Bryan Mbeumo, United are now moving for Watkins.

The Mirror says United are in contact with Villa for the England international, 29.

However, Villa are in a strong bargaining position given Watkins' deal runs to 2028 and United's lack of European football next season.

Villa rate Watkins at £60m - which is deemed too steep by United given the player's age.

Premier League Manchester United Aston Villa
