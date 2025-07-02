Tribal Football
DONE DEAL: Aston Villa sign wonderkid from Feyenoord

Aston Villa have confirmed the signing of forward Zepiqueno Redmond on a free transfer from Dutch giants Feyenoord.

The 19-year-old, who starred for the Netherlands during their winning U19 Euros campaign this summer, decided against renewing his contract with Feyenoord in order to pursue a new challenge.

Redmond has now been confirmed as an Aston Villa player, just eight months after breaking into the Feyenoord first team.

"It all happened very quickly this season," Redmond said on Feyenoord's club website. "My official debut, playing in the Champions League: moments I dreamed of as a little boy at Feyenoord and which have now become reality.

"Now, a new adventure in the Premier League awaits me. I am very grateful to everyone at the club for what they have done for me. Although I am leaving the club, Feyenoord will always have a special place in my heart."

