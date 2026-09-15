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Ajax's Johan Cruyff ArenA picked to host 2027 UEFA Super Cup

Ajax's Johan Cruyff ArenA
Ajax's Johan Cruyff ArenAPhoto by MARCEL VAN DORST / NURPHOTO / NURPHOTO VIA AFP

Ajax's Johan Cruyff ArenA has been selected to host the 2027 UEFA Super Cup, the federation and KNVB confirmed on Tuesday.

The Johan Cruyff ArenA last hosted a European final in 2013, when Chelsea beat Benfica in the UEFA Europa League final. The stadium also hosted four games at Euro 2020, five games at Euro 2000, and the 1998 UEFA Champions League final.

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UEFA announced the venues for all finals scheduled for 2028 and 2029 on Tuesday. Bayern's Allianz Arena and Barcelona's Camp Nou will host UEFA Champions League finals, while the UEFA Europa League finals will be held in Bucharest and Belgrade, and the UEFA Conference League finals in Turin and Budapest.

The next UEFA Super Cup will be held on Wednesday, August 11th, 2027.

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