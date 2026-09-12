Eredivisie roundup: Cambuur bag first win as Go Ahead Eagles rue horror miss

Round 6 of the Eredivisie is well underway and saw more action on Saturday, with Ajax, FC Twente, and NEC Nijmegen all featuring on the schedule.

Ajax overcame a painful defeat to PSV and returned to winning ways in Sittard, where Fortuna were beaten five goals to one.

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To read all about Ajax's dominant win, check our full match report HERE

FC Twente grabbed their fourth win in five Eredivisie matches as ADO Den Haag were bested 2-0 in Enschede.

With Twente the dominant force, ADO played a small role in the first half, though Jaylen Hawkins came close to giving the visitors an unlikely lead.

After holding on for an hour, ADO conceded the first after Daouda Weidmann was taken down in the box and Twente were given a penalty, which Wout Weghorst converted to score his first in the Grolsch Veste. Captain Robin Propper finished the job with 15 minutes to go, leaving ADO winless after six rounds.

Key match stats Flashscore

Go Ahead Eagles and FC Groningen kept each other in check in Deventer, where a 1-1 draw had to suffice after 90 interesting minutes.

Brynjolfur Willumsson broke the deadlock for an otherwise anonymous FC Groningen, with the Icelandic striker aptly firing the ball into Kjetil Haug's far corner. The lead lasted deep into the second half, when on-fire Soren Tengstedt continued his scoring run with the equaliser eight minutes ahead of time.

Go Ahead Eagles look all but destined to finish the comeback shortly before the 90th minute, but Stefan Ingi Sigurdarson missed the chance of his life and kept the 1-1 draw on the scoreboard.

Cambuur survived a horrible start to the season by beating UEFA Europa League side NEC Nijmegen 2-0 to book the first win of the new campaign.

Ilyes Hamache was the celebrated man in the first half, finishing a great pass from Billy van Duijl to put Cambuur on the right path. That same Ilyes Hamache shockingly but deservedly doubled Cambuur's lead within the hour, prodding home at the far post to put the hosts in total control.

Local boy Iwan Henstra put the exclamation mark on Cambuur's first win of the season, curling one in from distance to let the Kooi Stadion explode one more time.