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Netherlands vs Greece: Confirmed team news Xavi aims to end Greece's incredible form

Netherlands vs Greece: Confirmed team news Xavi aims to end Greece's incredible form
Netherlands vs Greece: Confirmed team news Xavi aims to end Greece's incredible formREUTERS

Greece will welcome Netherlands to Stadio Toumbas on Thursday night as they seek to continue their perfect start.

Greece are top of the table with two wins from two games, while the Netherlands are second on four points after one win and one draw against Germany and Serbia.

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The win over Serbia was expected for Greece but pulling the wool over the eyes of Jurgen Klopp's Germany came as a shock to many as the nation flex their newly found muscles in the Nations League.

Netherlands boss Xavi Hernandez is still trying to get into the rhythm with his new side and Greece could make it 3 wins from 3, especially with home advantage.

Netherlands vs Greece team news

Greece have fielded an unchanged core of players in each of their opening two wins in the Nations League and that selection may not change against the Netherlands who will miss Cody Gakpo and Brian Brobbey after they pulled out with injuries.

Netherlands vs Greece kick-off time

The two sides meet at the Stadio Toumbas on Thursday at 19:45 UK time

Netherlands vs Greece predicted line-ups

Greece possible starting lineup: Tzolakis; Vagiannidis, Mavropanos, Retsos, Tsimikas; Karetsas, Kourbelis, Zafeiris, Tzolis; Kostoulas, Pavlidis

Netherlands possible starting lineup: Verbruggen; Dumfries, Van Hecke, Van Dijk, Van de Ven; Gravenberch, Veerman, Reijnders; Summerville, Meerdink, Van Bommel

Current form

Greece – WWLDD

Netherlands – WDLWW

Netherlands vs Greece keys stats

Their last two meetings were both Netherlands victories:

October 2023: Greece 0-1 Netherlands

September 2023: Netherlands 3-0 Greece

Greece have scored three goals and conceded just once in the current campaign, they are favourites for what should be a tight affair on home soil.

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