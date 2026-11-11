Klopp feels "no pressure" as he makes Germany "a team that nobody likes to play against"

Jurgen Klopp has spoken on his goal to turn Germany into an unstoppable side ahead of the Nations League fixtures this week.

Former Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund boss Klopp penned a four-year deal with Germany back in July and has since won just once in four games with the national side.

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Germany are third in their Nations League group with five points, behind the Netherlands and Greece as they enter clashes against Serbia and the Netherlands this week.

Klopp's side are playing catch-up ahead of their final two fixtures and ahead of the game, he admitted that pressure does not affect him, despite his side's poor form.

"I feel it, I know that it is something big. We are trying to create what is expected of us: to build a team that nobody likes to play against. I have the feeling that it is already going in the right direction.

"In an ideal world, it starts on Friday; Friday is super important. We have to make sure that we are really ready and can qualify for the 'final' in Berlin.

"I don't feel any pressure. I've known myself for 59 years and have always tried to do my best. You can't do more than that. I don't doubt myself," the head coach stated confidently."

His first major tournaments will be Euro 2028 and the 2030 World Cup, the Nations League are a warm-up for Klopp who must get the best out of his squad, who still look lacklustre.

Anything less than four points from their final two matches would make qualification highly unlikely for Germany as they seek three points against Serbia.