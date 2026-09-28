Xavi issues cautious Cody Gakpo injury update

Netherlands head coach Xavi Hernandez is confident Liverpool forward Cody Gakpo has not picked up a serious injury on international duty.

Gakpo was forced off just 17 minutes into the Netherlands’ 2-1 UEFA Nations League win against Serbia after being caught by a robust challenge from Sasa Lukic early on in the game.

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One of the key questions in Xavi's post-match press conference focused on the latest update Gakpo and the former Barcelona boss is positive over the incoming diagnosis.

"I don’t think it's serious. It’s in his ankle. I don’t know exactly the result, but tomorrow we will know. Hopefully it's not too important."

Xavi's team still have two more games to play in this window - away in Greece on October 1st and at home to Serbia three days later.

Liverpool fans will be keeping a close eye on the situation with Alexander Isak already leaving Sweden's camp due to injury and the Reds return to Premier League action against Manchester City on October 11th.