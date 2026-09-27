Gyokeres admits being at Arsenal is " frustrating" as he speaks on transfer "speculation"

Arsenal striker Viktor Gyokeres has spoken on the transfer links and his lack of form under manager Mikel Arteta.

Gyokeres joined Arsenal from Sporting CP in summer 2025 for a £64m deal and in his first season he bagged 21 goals, becoming the club's top scorer for the entire campaign.

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Despite his goals last season, the 28 year old has seen a reduced role with the Gunners this season as manager Mikel Arteta pushes Kai Havertz as the club's main striker.

Arsenal didn't invest in a new centre forward in the summer transfer window, meaning Havertz and Gyokeres are their two options after the sale of Gabriel Jesus to Barcelona.

After scoring in Sweden's 2-1 victory over Romania, Gyokeres was reportedly still looking down as he revealed to reporters that he is still mythed by his role with the North London side.

"Of course, there was a lot of speculation. But I had a full pre-season, and it felt good. I was fully focused on Arsenal."

On his current role in Arteta's squad, he added: "Of course, it’s frustrating, no matter where you are. You always want to be on the pitch and make a contribution, score goals.

"It can be frustrating at times, but I just try to do my best when I get the chance and focus on what I can control.

"It felt good last season; we won the league and did well in all the other competitions too. Of course, we could have won another title, but winning the Premier League after a 22-year wait is certainly something to be proud of."

Gyokeres is yet to register a goal or assist in 207 minutes for Arsenal this season and as transfer rumours grow ahead of the January transfer window, the Swedish star could depart if it suits both parties.