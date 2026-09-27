Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Haaland pulled from Norway press conference amid Man City case

Mata sees funny twist in Manchester City financial verdict

The players demanding Man City's titles including Enrique, Ferdinand and De Gea

McCarthy revisits Kenya FA problems and calls for accountability

Most read on Flashscore News

UEFA Nations League 2026/27: A complete guide to League A

Ryan Ogam’s late strike saves Kenya against Eritrea in 2027 AFCON qualifier

Salah withdrawn from Egypt's clash with South Sudan due to artificial surface

Real Madrid confirm Mbappe suffered knee hyperextension, should be back for Clasico

Netherlands vs Serbia: Confirmed team news as Xavi aims to pick up first win as head coach

Netherlands vs Serbia: Confirmed team news as Xavi aims to pick up first win as head coach
Netherlands vs Serbia: Confirmed team news as Xavi aims to pick up first win as head coachREUTERS

The Netherlands clash with Serbia on Sunday night after manager Xavi picked up a draw with Germany in his first game.

Serbia and the Netherlands clash at Stadion Rajko Mitic in Belgrade on Sunday afternoon as each side looks for their first win in the Nations League following a draw with Germany for Xavi and a loss against Greece for Serbia's Veljko Paunović.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Xavi Hernández called up Manchester United's Joshua Zirkzee this week following the injury to Sunderland's Brian Brobbey and he is also dealing with a number of defensive absences heading into what will be a tough clash.

Netherlands lead the overall record 9 wins to Greece's 1, with one draw in the historical UEFA record. However, Greece's 2-1 win over Serbia means they currently sit top of the group as the Netherlands play catch up.

Netherlands vs Serbia team news

Brian Brobbey, Donyell Malen, Justin Kluivert are out for Xavi, who is also worried about Arsenal defender Jurrien Timber who was left out against Germany after recently returning from a groin injury.

Serbia are without Dusan Vlahovic, Aleksandar Mitrovic, Nikola Milenkovic, Predrag Rajkovic and Vladimir Lucic.

Netherlands vs Serbia kick off time

The clash at the Stadion Rajko Mitić kicks off at 17:00 UK time 

Netherlands vs Serbia predicted line-ups

Serbia: Milinkovic-Savic; Simic, Erakovic, Pavlovic, Kostic; Zivkovic, Maksimovic, S Milinkovic-Savic, Lukic; Jovic, Tadic

Netherlands: Verbruggen; Dumfries, Van Hecke, Van Dijk, Van de Ven; Gravenberch, Veerman, Summerville, Reijnders, Gakpo; Meerdink

Key facts

Netherlands lead the historical head-to-head 6 wins to 3, with one draw and the last meeting between these two sides came 20 years ago.

Serbia have gone 10 games without a clean sheet, dating back to September 2025.

Mentions
UEFA Nations LeagueXaviBrian BrobbeyNetherlandsSerbiaGreeceGermany

Related Articles

Tah: Germany squad ready to ‘walk through fire’ for Klopp

Germany vs Greece latest: Confirmed team news as Jurgen Klopp seeks first win in charge

'Only the beginning' - Xavi insists Netherland deserved more from debut draw with Germany