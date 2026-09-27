Netherlands vs Serbia: Confirmed team news as Xavi aims to pick up first win as head coach

Serbia and the Netherlands clash at Stadion Rajko Mitic in Belgrade on Sunday afternoon as each side looks for their first win in the Nations League following a draw with Germany for Xavi and a loss against Greece for Serbia's Veljko Paunović.
Xavi Hernández called up Manchester United's Joshua Zirkzee this week following the injury to Sunderland's Brian Brobbey and he is also dealing with a number of defensive absences heading into what will be a tough clash.
Netherlands lead the overall record 9 wins to Greece's 1, with one draw in the historical UEFA record. However, Greece's 2-1 win over Serbia means they currently sit top of the group as the Netherlands play catch up.
Netherlands vs Serbia team news
Brian Brobbey, Donyell Malen, Justin Kluivert are out for Xavi, who is also worried about Arsenal defender Jurrien Timber who was left out against Germany after recently returning from a groin injury.
Serbia are without Dusan Vlahovic, Aleksandar Mitrovic, Nikola Milenkovic, Predrag Rajkovic and Vladimir Lucic.
Netherlands vs Serbia kick off time
The clash at the Stadion Rajko Mitić kicks off at 17:00 UK time
Netherlands vs Serbia predicted line-ups
Serbia: Milinkovic-Savic; Simic, Erakovic, Pavlovic, Kostic; Zivkovic, Maksimovic, S Milinkovic-Savic, Lukic; Jovic, Tadic
Netherlands: Verbruggen; Dumfries, Van Hecke, Van Dijk, Van de Ven; Gravenberch, Veerman, Summerville, Reijnders, Gakpo; Meerdink
Key facts
Netherlands lead the historical head-to-head 6 wins to 3, with one draw and the last meeting between these two sides came 20 years ago.
Serbia have gone 10 games without a clean sheet, dating back to September 2025.