Xavi and Dumfries unhappy with bloated international break

Netherlands manager Xavi and right-back Denzel Dumfries have spoken out about the 'XL international break', saying that it's "too much" for the players.

FIFA introduced the 'XL International Break' this year to reduce the number of international breaks per season. National teams play up to four games in the current international break, which runs from September 24th to October 6th.

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At Saturday's press conference ahead of Sunday's UEFA Nations League game between the Netherlands and Serbia, Real Madrid right-back Denzel Dumfries voiced concerns about the international break.

"I’m not a fan of the current format of the international break, because you’re away from the club for quite a long time," Dumfries said at the KNVB headquarters.

"So I’d prefer the old format with two matches. But we have to respect the current schedule."

Manager Xavi agrees with Dumfries and calls for change.

"We need to take care of the players, but the calendar is just really intense," the Catalan manager said.

"There are many injuries across the national teams. It's a difficult period, and maybe it's strange, because it's after the World Cup. Four games in a row, travelling; it's too much. Maybe make it periods of three games, or three periods of two games; I think that's much better for the clubs and national teams."

Bringing change into effect is difficult, Xavi exclaims, but calls for widespread action in order to change the calendar: "Maybe if everyone pushes together a little bit we'll reach something, but I think next year will be the same as before."

The Netherlands are in second place in Group 2 with five points from three games, two fewer than Greece.