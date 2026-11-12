Robertson in awe of Dalglish ahead of making history: He's had this record for so long

Andy Robertson admits Kenny Dalglish is still one of his biggest heroes as he prepares to make history with Scotland.

Robertson is closing in on Dalglish's long-standing record as Scotland's most-capped men's international. He is currently on 101 appearances, and if he features against North Macedonia, he will match Dalglish's 102-appearance record.

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The former Liverpool defender became only the second Scottish men's player to reach 100 caps in October 2026, behind Dalglish, whom he so greatly admires.

Speaking ahead of the North Macedonia clash, Robertson admitted that Dalglish isn't appreciated enough and Friday night is all about the Scottish legend.

"There are normal seats, but there's one throne and Kenny Dalglish should be sat on it," he says. "Friday night's not about me. Friday night's about the greatest player of all time in our country, and for me, that will always be Kenny.

"He's had this record for so long. He deserves it. If he played in a different era, he would probably have played a number of games that wouldn't have been able to be caught.

"Sometimes - not as a criticism - as a country we're maybe not good at recognising how good people we've got are. For me, he's the best player to ever play with Scotland and arguably Britain.

"We have to appreciate that man because I certainly do, my family certainly do and, I think on Friday, I'll have him at the front of my mind, the back of my mind and I'm not really bothered about myself."

Robertson will break Dalglish's record if he features against both North Macedonia and Switzerland over the international break.

Dalglish has warmly welcomed the prospect of Robertson overtaking him and joked earlier this year that he should retire before his longstanding record is broken.