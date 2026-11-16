Winners and Losers: England crush Spain, Portugal mauled by Denmark to start new era

The international break can be a bit hit-or-miss at times, but this one has served up plenty of talking points. From epic wins for England and the Netherlands to both Portugal and Argentina struggling as they enter new eras after Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, the weekend was packed with Winners and Losers.

Heading to Amsterdam on Friday evening, Greece would have quietly fancied their chances of getting a result after previously holding their own in a group with European giants Germany and the Netherlands.

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After all, Ivan Jovanovic's side held Ronald Koeman's men to a 2-2 draw in the reverse fixture, and the sides were joint top of the group on eight points heading into the contest.

So, few could have foreseen the Netherlands not just winning but thrashing Greece 7-0 in emphatic fashion.

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It was a Dutch masterclass from start to finish as Koeman's side refused to give Greece any breathing space - it was a relentless pursuit of more goals as everything fell perfectly into place for a side with huge potential.

Portugal's Nations League clash at home to Denmark was supposed to be all about paying tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo after the legendary striker announced his international retirement on November 5th.

However, Denmark had other ideas as they arrived in Braga like a side on a mission. The Danes thrashed Portugal 4-1, embarrassing Jorge Jesus' side in their back garden as Ronaldo's tribute match turned sour.

Denmark deserve their flowers for an exceptional performance from start to finish as Rasmus Hojlund and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg starred in a memorable win for the nation.

However, an inquest will surely follow as to how things went so badly wrong from a Portuguese perspective. From captain and the usually ever-reliable Ruben Dias to Ronaldo's successor, Goncalo Ramos, this was a nightmare night for so many of a Portuguese persuasion.

Winner: Mauricio Pochettino

It has been a busy week for the new Manchester United head coach. For those of us outside the deal to bring Pochettino to Old Trafford at least, before the international break started, the Argentine looked to be preparing for the latest chapter in his journey as the USMNT head coach after relative success at the World Cup.

However, after a week of rumours about the former Spurs and Chelsea manager returning to the Premier League as Michael Carrick's replacement, Pochettino was confirmed as the Man Utd head coach on Friday the 13th.

So, his latest task as the USA head coach turned out to be his final one, but Pochettino still had to lead the US two more times in a Nations League double-header against Haiti.

The first fixture on Saturday night could not have gone better for the departing Pochettino, as the USA demolished Haiti 6-0 in one of the most impressive and resounding wins of his time as head coach.

And above all, it made clear that the players respect him and were fully on board with his project, as they delivered an exceptional performance full of energy, intensity and high quality.

It could be the start of a fitting farewell for a manager about to jump into the deep end of one of the biggest jobs in football...

While Portugal's clash with Denmark was their first game since Ronaldo retirement, it was also the first game of a new era for Argentina this international break.

Argentina's king Lionel Messi played his goodbye match against Benin in the last break, and so La Albiceleste's friendly against Uruguay on Friday was their first game of life officially without him.

Where some might have predicted Portugal to fare better without Ronaldo, there has long been concern about how Argentina would cope without the man Lionel Scaloni built his whole team and system around.

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And the concern proved to be valid when Argentina lost at home to their rivals Uruguay on Friday in their first defeat since the World Cup final.

It wasn't the kind of game Argentina lost often in the final years of Messi's incredible journey with them. Argentina have become so used to winning that any defeat comes as a shock, but in this new post-Messi era, it might soon become a more familiar feeling.

Messi's greatness, after all, can't be understated - look at how Barcelona initially fared since the little magician was forced to leave the Catalan giants...

England supporters were most likely sick of the sight of Spain as they headed to Madrid on Sunday. Despite taking the lead in both the EURO 2024 final and their last meeting in October at Wembley in the Nations League, England lost both occasions in wounding defeats for a country becoming synonymous with being the nearly men.

And despite impressing for long spells against Spain at Wembley and producing the best performance of the Thomas Tuchel era against Croatia in the game before, it wasn't unfair to label England as a side incapable of getting over the line against the best nations in the world.

Therefore, the way 10-man England held on to beat the world champions on Sunday and top their Nations League group not only ends that narrative (for now), but also snapped La Rioja's incredible, and record-breaking, 43-match unbeaten run across competitions.

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Elliot Anderson's clumsy foul inside the box was always going to be a sending-off and a penalty, and it offered Spain a way back into the contest - one they happily accepted.

But where England would have folded in the past when Spain then brought it back to 3-2, this side stayed resolute, and that is the sign of the tides of change as notorious losers finally start to feel like winners in the making.

Second-tier French side Metz fell to a chastening defeat in the Coupe de France on Sunday afternoon, with Gregory Proment's men exiting the tournament 1-0 against sixth-division Kellermann.

The visitors, who were playing Ligue 1 football as recently as last season, were unable to breach the Kellermann defence, as Mohamed Lamine Kone's late goal clinched a memorable victory for the amateur outfit from the Vosges.

Kellermann's reward for their monumental upset is a clash against second-tier Sochaux in the second round.

Can they spring another surprise and continue their remarkable run in France's premier cup competition? You wouldn't bet against it now...