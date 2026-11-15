'We knew we were going to beat them' - Rice makes bold claim after England's Spain win

England midfielder Declan Rice insists he knew his side would beat Spain following their 3-2 UEFA Nations League win over the world champions on Sunday (November 15).

Thomas Tuchel’s lads travelled to the Spanish capital to face a side that hadn’t lost in an incredible 43-games.

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Ballon d’Or winner Harry Kane put England ahead from the penalty spot just before half time, and Ezri Konsa then doubled their lead shortly after.

Fellow Arsenal defender Ben White made it 3-0 in the 57th minute, but Elliot Anderson made things a little tense conceding a penalty and getting sent off in the process.

Mikel Oyarzabal converted and then Nico Williams made it 3-2. Thankfully for England, they were able to hold off and secure a memorable win.

Speaking to ITV Sport after the game, Rice, 27, claimed he had foreseen England’s victory.

"We knew we were going to beat them tonight. The message from the manager after the Croatia game has been so positive," he said.

"The first 10 minutes was the best we've played. Pressure, pressure.

"Overall 10 men for half an hour, winning 3-2 against a team unbeaten in 43 is massive.

"Argentina that day (at the World Cup) wasn't meant to be. That's football. When they (Spain) got a second maybe it could have gone another way.

"It's a massive win.

"Massive. Everything happened so quick so for him (James Trafford) to make two in the space of two seconds is massive."