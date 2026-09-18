Tuchel reveals England's right-back plan after Trent recall

England boss Thomas Tuchel has made eight squad changes following the 2026 FIFA World Cup including recalls for Cole Palmer and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Liverpool's teenage star Rio Nguhoma, who impressed in England's World Cup warm up games, is also included alongside uncapped Bournemouth midfielder Alex Scott.

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Everton centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite receives a first call up since Tuchel's appointment, and Lewis Hall, Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Myles Lewis-Skelly are back in.

The call to bring Trent back into the squad fold is particularly eye-catching, due to England's issues at right-back during the World Cup, and Tuchel is clear that's where he sees the former Reds star - and not as a midfielder.

"Trent was never 'off the list', he was never non selectable for us and this his chance to show, come to camp and be the best version of himself.

"He had a good start in two positions for Real Madrid and he comes as a right-back for us.

"He needs to perform, that's all it is. It's a competition and I understand the question, because he was not with us at the World Cup. We trusted other players.

"I still stick with this decision and it's now time to fight for his place. He always said he's up for a fight, to fight for his place, especially for England, so it's on him to prove and he's more than welcome in camp.

"We have a long camp and I'm sure he will show up."

England kick off their UEFA Nations League campaign at home to world champions Spain on September 26th followed by away matches in Czechia (September 29th) and Croatia (October 3rd) and the camp wraps up against Czechia on October 6th.