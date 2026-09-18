Trent Alexander-Arnold lands England recall alongside Palmer and Ngumoha

Trent Alexander-Arnold has made his long-awaited return to the England national team, with manager Thomas Tuchel announcing his 27-man squad for the upcoming extended international break.

The Real Madrid defender was controversially left out of the Three Lions' 2026 World Cup squad, but has now been brought back into the fold.

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He is named in the squad alongside Chelsea's Cole Palmer - who also missed the World Cup - as well as Lewis Hall, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Alex Scott, Jarrad Branthwaite and young star Rio Ngumoha.

England are set to take part in an extended international break for their opening UEFA Nations League fixtures with Spain, Croatia and twice against the Czech Republic.

More to follow...