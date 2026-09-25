Tuchel: Palmer 'misses too many opportunities' to play for England after latest snub

Cole Palmer scored for England against Spain in the Euro 2024 final

Thomas Tuchel says Cole Palmer "misses too many opportunities" to impress after pulling out of England's first squad since the World Cup.

Palmer was one of the headline omissions from Tuchel's selection for the World Cup as the Three Lions reached the semi-finals.

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The Chelsea playmaker seemed to be making a point to his international boss with a bright start to the new campaign.

But he was one of five players to pull out of the England squad before they joined up for training.

"For sure it's a missed opportunity," Tuchel said ahead of a showdown with world champions Spain on Saturday.

"It's another missed opportunity. He misses too many opportunities, and I don’t blame him for it. It's just the fact.

"He misses way too many camps with injuries and I only want to rely on what I personally witness and what I see within my team, and for that you have to be in camp."

Tuchel was heavily criticised for his role in England's late collapse to lose to Argentina in the final four two months ago.

Had his side held on to a 1-0 lead, they would have faced Spain in the World Cup final.

Instead, Luis de la Fuente's men defeated Argentina to back up winning the Euro 2024 final against England.

Tuchel said trying to create danger against a Spain side that conceded just once in eight games at the World Cup is the major challenge.

"It is so difficult, obviously, for every single team in the world to create chances against them," the German said.

"We want to, of course. We have a plan and we have ambition, and we want to be the ones who prove the opposite and we want to be the exception of the rule.

"But they are at the moment a very complete team."