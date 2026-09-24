2026 World Cup winners Spain face England in the UEFA Nations League in their first game since lifting the trophy on Friday (September 25).

Things couldn’t be better if you’re a Spain fan right now. Fresh off the back of their incredible 2026 World Cup triumph, manager Luis De La Fuente has signed a new deal and they are among the favourites to win the UEFA Nations League once again.

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The trip to Wembley won’t be easy, however. England have a point to prove following their devastating semi-final elimination at the hands of Argentina, and Thomas Tuchel is in need of a big scalp.

Spain vs England team news

Barcelona goalkeeper Joan Garcia and Tottenham’s Pedro Porro were forced to pull out of the squad due to injury, while Marcos Llorente called time on his international career after the World Cup win. Talk about leaving on a high.

Luckily for him, De La Fuente has plenty of top-quality players at beck and call. Sporting’s Ivan Fresneda and Espanyol’s Roberto Fernandez could be handed their international debuts having impressed for their clubs in the early stages of the new season.

Marc Pubill is a doubt with some physical discomfort, but other than him, Spain have a clean bill of health.

England vs Spain predicted line-ups

England XI: Pickford; O’Reilly, Guehi, Konsa, Alexander-Arnold; Anderson, Scott; Gordon, Bellingham, Saka; Kane

Spain XI: Simon; Cucurella, Laporte, Huijsen, Fresneda; Rodri, Pedri, Ruiz; Williams, Yamal; Torres

England vs Spain kick-off time

The game gets underway at 7:45pm local time at Wembley Stadium.

Key Stat

Spain haven’t lost in 18 matches.