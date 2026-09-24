Barcelona sporting director Deco has opened up on the links with Man United youngster JJ Gabriel.

Gabriel, 15, rocked Old Trafford with his request to have his current deal with the club torn up, with reports suggesting he was disappointing not to feature in their 4-0 Champions League win over Sabah.

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We are yet to know Man United’s official response to the request, but Gabriel still looks set to leave once it expires at the end of the season.

More recent reports have suggested that the young forward was in Barcelona to hold talks with the Catalan side.

Per Mundo Deportivo, Deco has moved to downplay Barcelona’s links with the wonderkid.

Deco stated: "There's nothing to say about this boy. It's common for certain players to be linked with us. As for his situation, I don't know what happened.

“It's a matter we're not involved in because, first and foremost, we need to understand all the circumstances before trying to do anything or talking about young players."

Of course, Barcelona aren’t the only interested party. Real Madrid, PSG, Arsenal, Man City, Bayern Munich, and Chelsea are all keen.