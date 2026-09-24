Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Norway v Denmark lineups: Confirmed squad news as Haaland leads hosts attack after red-hot season start

Man United make Luke Shaw contract decision as fans call for left-back signing

Iraola gives Liverpool outcast Chiesa transfer ultimatum

Man United draw up three-man defender shortlist as Yoro's future hangs in the balance

Most read on Flashscore News

UEFA Nations League 2026/27: A complete guide to League A

Why Amorim has been proven right after Garnacho's failed start at Aston Villa

England captain Harry Kane considering move to NFL later in his career

‘Nobody works for free’: McCarthy hits out at Kenya FA for salary delay and no visa

England v Spain latest: Confirmed team news as Tuchel's lads take on the World champions

England v Spain team news: Confirmed team news as Tuchel's lads take on the World champions
England v Spain team news: Confirmed team news as Tuchel's lads take on the World championsREUTERS

England host World champions Spain at Wembley in the UEFA Nations League on Friday (September 25).

Still scarred by their semi-final elimination at the hands of Argentina, England jump in at the deep end as they get their UEFA Nation’s League campaign underway against Lamine Yamal and co.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Still, Tuchel’s side certainly have the tools to do some damage. Ballon d’Or favourite Harry Kane’s fine form has carried into the new season, with six goals in his seven games for Bayern, so Spain won’t want to underestimate the Three Lions.

England team news vs Spain

Tuchel has some big withdrawals to contend with. Chelsea’s Cole Palmer was called up after controversially missing out on the World Cup, but he has since headed back to his club due to a muscle injury.

Arsenal’s Declan Rice has also withdrawn, alongside Man United ace Kobbie Mainoo, and Newcastle defender Tino Livramento. 

Morgan Gibbs-White and James Garner were called up as replacements. Trent Alexander-Arnold has also made his return to Tuchel’s plans.

Of the players he does have at his disposal, Lewis Hall is a doubt having missed training on Wednesday as is Marcus Rashford.

England vs Spain predicted line-ups

England XI: Pickford; O’Reilly, Guehi, Konsa, Alexander-Arnold; Anderson, Scott; Gordon, Bellingham, Saka; Kane

Spain XI: Simon; Cucurella, Laporte, Huijsen, Fresneda; Rodri, Pedri, Ruiz; Williams, Yamal; Torres

England vs Spain kick-off time

The game gets underway at 7:45pm local time at Wembley Stadium.

Key Stat

England and Spain have drawn their last three games against eachother.

Mentions
UEFA Nations LeagueHarry KaneLamine YamalSpainEnglandArgentina

Related Articles

Kane on verge of earning record-equalling England cap: The journey has been incredible

Tuchel aims to ease England's World Cup pain in Saturday's Spain Nations League clash

Rodri shows Spain bias as he names six players who "absolutely deserve" the Ballon d'Or