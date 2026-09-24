England v Spain team news: Confirmed team news as Tuchel's lads take on the World champions

England host World champions Spain at Wembley in the UEFA Nations League on Friday (September 25).

Still scarred by their semi-final elimination at the hands of Argentina, England jump in at the deep end as they get their UEFA Nation’s League campaign underway against Lamine Yamal and co.

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Still, Tuchel’s side certainly have the tools to do some damage. Ballon d’Or favourite Harry Kane’s fine form has carried into the new season, with six goals in his seven games for Bayern, so Spain won’t want to underestimate the Three Lions.

England team news vs Spain

Tuchel has some big withdrawals to contend with. Chelsea’s Cole Palmer was called up after controversially missing out on the World Cup, but he has since headed back to his club due to a muscle injury.

Arsenal’s Declan Rice has also withdrawn, alongside Man United ace Kobbie Mainoo, and Newcastle defender Tino Livramento.

Morgan Gibbs-White and James Garner were called up as replacements. Trent Alexander-Arnold has also made his return to Tuchel’s plans.

Of the players he does have at his disposal, Lewis Hall is a doubt having missed training on Wednesday as is Marcus Rashford.

England vs Spain predicted line-ups

England XI: Pickford; O’Reilly, Guehi, Konsa, Alexander-Arnold; Anderson, Scott; Gordon, Bellingham, Saka; Kane

Spain XI: Simon; Cucurella, Laporte, Huijsen, Fresneda; Rodri, Pedri, Ruiz; Williams, Yamal; Torres

England vs Spain kick-off time

The game gets underway at 7:45pm local time at Wembley Stadium.

Key Stat

England and Spain have drawn their last three games against eachother.