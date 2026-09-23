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Norway v Denmark lineups: Confirmed squad news as Haaland leads hosts attack after red-hot season start

Norway star striker Erling Haaland.
Norway star striker Erling Haaland.Profimedia

Norway play host to rivals Denmark in their opening game of the 2026/27 UEFA Nations League series in Oslo.

Powered by Erling Haaland's goals, Norway reached the 2026 FIFA World Cup quarter finals over the summer, and Ståle Solbakken's  team are emerging as a genuine European force.

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Haaland has scored seven goals from his first seven games of the season at Manchester City and the Danes face a major challenge to keep him quiet.

Norway v Denmark team news

Haaland is not the only Norway star in form, with captain Martin Odegaard shining at the start of the 2026/27 campaign at Arsenal, and both players will start in Oslo.

However, Atletico Madrid forward Alexander Sorloth has not been included in the squad, as he continues to work on his fitness back in the Spanish capital.

Mads Hermansen is on course to replace Kasper Schmeichel as Denmark's No.1 following his international retirement.

Former captain Christian Eriksen also stepped down over the summer and he could now retire completely after his contract at Wolfsburg was terminated.

Norway v Denmark predicted lineups

Norway XI: Nyland; Ryerson, Ajer, Heggem, Moller Wolfe; Odegaard, Berg, Berge; Nusa, Haaland, Schjelderup.

Denmark  XI: Hermansen; Kristensen, Andersen, Provstgaard, Maehle; Hjulmand, Froholdt, Hojbjerg; Damsgaard, Hojlund, Isaksen.

Norway v Denmark kick off time

Kick off at the Ullevaal Stadium is set for 8:45pm local time and 7:45pm in the UK.

Key stat

Haaland did score the last time the two teams met as Denmark sealed a 3-1 friendly win 2024.

Mentions
UEFA Nations LeagueErling HaalandMartin OdegaardNorwayDenmark

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