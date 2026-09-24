Shearer confused by Palmer's England withdrawal: He's not played a lot of football!

Alan Shearer has spoken on Cole Palmer's England withdrawal ahead of the Nations League clash with Spain.

Morgan Gibbs-White and James Garner have joined up with Thomas Tuchel’s squad after Delcan Rice, Palmer, Marcus Rashford, Kobbie Mainoo and Tino Livramento all pulled out of the England squad.

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Having been left out of England's 2026 World Cup squad, Palmer pulling out was perhaps the most confusing out of the selection of players as pundits scratch their heads as to how he will work his way back into Tuchel’s plans.

Palmer is reportedly dealing with a small muscle injury, though he completed Chelsea’s 3-0 defeat to Brentford on Friday night and reports have suggested that he is simply resting during the international break.

The Manchester City academy graduate started this season by scoring four goals and assisting another two in seven matches overall, form which impressed Tuchel who handed him a chance in the Three Lions squad.

However, he has left the side and, speaking to Betfair, Shearer revealed that such a decision only confuses him as he looks toward the future.

“I think at every opportunity you have to go and play for England. You can't just turn up for World Cups or Euros or whatever. We don't know, and we're speculating, but it's a lot of players to pull out, isn't it? Rice, I guess, his withdrawal is because of the amount of football he's played. It does look as if he's nursing something. The others, I don't know their situation, but that's a lot of players to be pulling out.

“However, what it does do is give others the opportunity to stake their claim. Someone like Morgan Gibbs-White has the chance now because Tuchel’s words were, well, there's too many 10s. Well, one's pulled out. Now he's got his opportunity. You can imagine if he goes in there and does well, scores, puts in a really good performance, then the manager would have to pick him for the next squad because of that and that's the opportunity he's now got.

“The one I don’t understand is Cole Palmer’s withdrawal from the squad. I get that you have to manage your body, but he's not played a lot of football and he's not going to play a lot of football with Chelsea not being in Europe this season. So, without knowing all of the reasoning, that one is the standout one for me, especially when he wasn't at the World Cup.”

England face Spain in the Nations League on Saturday night, a game Palmer may regret missing as he watches from home.