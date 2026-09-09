Thibaut Courtois sits out Belgium’s Nations League campaign

Thibaut Courtois reportedly given green light to skip Belgium’s Nations League campaign, reports say

Goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois will sit out ⁠Belgium’s Nations League campaign but has not retired from ‌international football, Belgian media reported on ‌Wednesday.

The 34-year-old had said ‌after the World Cup that ‌he may stop playing for Belgium ‌or seek a rest this season, skipping the Nations ‌League where Belgium are grouped ⁠with ‌France, Italy, Turkey and play six ​matches over the next three months.

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He told reporters ​after Real Madrid's 2-1 win over Inter Milan in the ⁠Champions ​League on Tuesday that new Belgium coach Mark van Bommel understands his decision.

Courtois' performance vs Inter Milan Flashscore

"I will remain ‌available for the European Championship qualifying campaign with the national team, and I understand that I will have to fight for my place just like the other goalkeepers," he told Belgian daily Het Laatste ‌Nieuws.

“Physically, I don't know if ​I can maintain the ‌same schedule for another four years."

The first qualifiers for the 2028 European Championship are scheduled for March next ⁠year.