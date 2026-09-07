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Belgium still want answers over Balogun drama as they pull support from Infantino

Belgium still want answers over Balogun drama as they pull support from Infantino
Belgium still want answers over Balogun drama as they pull support from InfantinoREUTERS

Belgium’s national football governing body has confirmed it will not support Gianni Infantino in the next election as they seek answers over Folarin Balogun.

The Royal Belgian Football Association (RBFA) has this week demanded FIFA respond to their questions on the ruling that cleared Balogun from serving a mandatory World Cup suspension. 

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Balogun was cleared to play for co-hosts USA in the last-16 tie with Belgium after a one-game ban following a straight red card in his previous game was suspended for a year by FIFA following a phone call from US President Donald Trump. 

Royal Belgian Football Association president Pascale Van Damme stated that key questions remain ignored and FIFA "shown no transparency" regarding the event as well as the Fifa Forward Enterprise. 

Belgium have reportedly pulled support from Infantino and have formally asked FIFA for "a clear justification of the decisions taken and details on how such situations will be handled in the future.” 

"My team at the RBFA communicated with FIFA in a composed and constructive ⁠manner, both during and after the World Cup, in order to obtain clarity in the Balogun case. Two months after the events, we note that our questions remain unanswered to date," RBFA President ⁠Pascale Van Damme said. 

"Given the importance of transparency and clarity for all parties involved, we request the necessary explanations and, at the same time, wish to explore where improvements ⁠to the current processes are possible." 

Infantino continues to seek re-election for a final term lasting until 2031 but after losing the support of several national federations, it seems very unlikely that he will stay in the role. 

 

 

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