Courtois joins Casillas and Buffon in hallowed Champions League ranks

Thibaut Courtois reached a major milestone after becoming the eighth goalkeeper to make 100 UEFA Champions League appearances.

The Real Madrid and Belgium international achieved the landmark during Tuesday’s Champions League having started for Jose Mourinho’s men against Inter Milan.

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In the process, he joins an exclusive group of goalkeepers who have reached the century mark in Europe’s premier club competition.

Iker Casillas leads the way with 177 appearances, followed by Manuel Neuer on 161 and Gianluigi Buffon with 123.

Petr Cech is next with 111 appearances, while Victor Valdes and Jan Oblak have both made 106. Oliver Kahn sits on 103, just three ahead of Courtois.

Real Madrid go into the half time break with a two-goal lead against the Serie A giants with Kylian Mbappe and Federico Valverde getting the goals.