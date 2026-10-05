The Verdict: Hackett rips into ‘outrageous’ tackle as Northern Ireland pick apart Ukraine

Former Premier League official, head of PGMOL and refereeing authority Keith Hackett will be Flashscore's resident expert throughout the 2026/27 season and will offer his observations and views on the performances of officials, their decision-making and any other talking points after each weekend. In this column, Hackett takes a look at the UEFA Nations League encounter between Ukraine and Northern Ireland.

Both sides headed into the third matchday having picked up four points from their opening two games against fellow Group B2 participants Hungary and Georgia.

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Early breakthrough

Northern Ireland - unbeaten in their last six Nations League outings (W3, D3) - travelled to Trnava in fine form, and Michael O'Neill’s men made a dream start with two goals inside 25 minutes.

Those strikes from centre-back Ciaron Brown and West Brom star Isaac Price set the tone for a brilliant first-half display, as Ukraine struggled to create anything of note in the final third, despite seeing 78% of the ball.

Key match stats Flashscore

Brown netted his second of the evening after a disastrous error from Dmytro Riznyk in the Ukraine goal, with the Green and White Army easing through the closing stages to secure a convincing three points and move to the summit of Group B2.

As for Andrea Maldera's side, it was a desperately disappointing performance on the night, with the Blue and Yellow registering just two shots on target, accumulating an xG of 0.38.

Frustrations show

Ukraine's woes were nearly compounded late on when substitute Danylo Sikan was shown a yellow card for a reckless challenge on Northern Ireland's Paddy McNair.

Former head of PGMOL Hackett believed the Anderlecht forward was fortunate to avoid further punishment.

“Danylo Sikan should have seen red for his outrageous Serious Foul Play challenge on Northern Ireland’s Paddy McNair,” Hackett remarked.

“Sikan launched himself off the ground with both feet forward, crashing into his opponent. When off the ground, he is out of control. Unable to pull out of the challenge.

“Frankly, when the referee issued a wrong yellow card, I expected VAR to intervene.”

Hackett continued with his assessment, stating that the law of 'Serious Foul Play' should have led referee Orel Grinfeeld to brandish a red card in Sikan's direction.

“This type of challenge must be outlawed, and the match officials be given some operational advice,” said Hackett.

“The law for Serious Foul Play states: A tackle or challenge that endangers the safety of an opponent or uses excessive force or brutality must be sanctioned as serious foul play.

“Any player who lunges at an opponent in challenging for the ball from the front, from the side or from behind using one or both legs, with excessive force or endangers the safety of an opponent is guilty of serious foul.”

Northern Ireland face rock-bottom Georgia next in Group B2, while Maldera's Ukraine have a home fixture against Hungary.

Catch up on Ukraine vs Northern Ireland here.