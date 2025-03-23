Portugal edge Denmark in epic seven-goal thriller

Portugal needed extra time to advance to their first UEFA Nations League (UNL) finals since winning it in 2019, eventually beating Denmark 5-2 in Lisbon and 5-3 on aggregate.

It was a tale of Manchester United’s past and present in the opening minutes as Cristiano Ronaldo was pushed by Patrick Dorgu in the box, earning himself a penalty. However, the veteran’s spot-kick was poor, as his tame effort was easily saved by Kasper Schmeichel.

Advertisement Advertisement

Ronaldo was then found by Nuno Mendes at the back post, but his header was well-stopped by Schmeichel from point-blank range. Rasmus Højlund, who scored Denmark’s winner in the first leg, then had the visitors’ best chance of the first half, but his strike from just inside the area was comfortably gathered by Diogo Costa.

Portugal largely dominated first-half proceedings though and after Vitinha sliced his shot just over from distance, they found the breakthrough. Bruno Fernandes whipped in a dangerous corner, which Joachim Andersen could only head into his own net.

Ronaldo thought he doubled the hosts’ lead just before the interval when his diving header went in after meeting Bernardo Silva’s cross, but it was disallowed for offside in what was a personally frustrating half for the Portuguese captain.

Player ratings Flashscore

Denmark gave a better account of themselves early in the second half, as Morten Hjulmand fired just wide. Then, they found an equaliser in the same way Portugal did, from a corner.

Christian Eriksen whipped the ball to the back post, where an unmarked Rasmus Kristensen looped his header into the far bottom corner. However, the hosts kept probing as Fernandes’ strike hit the post, rebounding off the diving Schmeichel before falling kindly for Ronaldo to tuck home and put Portugal back in front on the night.

Match stats Flashscore

There would be yet another twist in a pulsating game though, as Denmark scored again shortly after. Two club teammates combined as Dorgu crossed for Eriksen to tap into an empty net, swinging the tie back in the visitors’ favour.

Ronaldo almost responded immediately, as he shot straight at Schmeichel from a promising position but there was still enough time for Portugal to find another goal through substitute Francisco Trincao, who struck into the bottom corner, forcing the tie into extra time.

Portugal got off to a dream start as Trincao netted his brace in the opening minute, capitalising on Schmeichel parrying out substitute Goncalo Ramos’ effort.

They thought they put the tie to bed in the first half when Diogo Jota was sent through and rounded Schmeichel before striking into the net, but the goal was disallowed for offside.

The goalkeeper produced a stunning save to deny Fernandes on the break in the second half, but could not stop Ramos from tapping home a fifth for Portugal after Jota squared to him.

The result marks a 12th home win overall in the UNL and a 12th H2H victory over the Danes, seeing Portugal through to play Germany in the semi-finals.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Francisco Trincao (Portugal)

Check out all the match stats with Flashscore.