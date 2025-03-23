Lukaku's brace ensures Belgium Nations League A survival

Three goals in 16 minutes earned Belgium a 3-0 win on the night against Ukraine and a 4-3 aggregate win in their UEFA Nations League (UNL) League A/B play-off, ending the Red Devils’ winless H2H record against the Blue and Yellow while also ensuring they continue to be ever-presents in the top tier.

The Red Devils immediately went on the front foot as they tried to overturn their two-goal deficit from the first leg, but the visitors were resolute with Oleksandr Svatok blocking a shot from Thomas Meunier before Zeno Debast fired his attempt harmlessly over the crossbar.

Belgium remained patient with Kevin De Bruyne acting as the main orchestrator of their forays forward, and he came agonisingly close to picking out the top corner with a curling strike from the edge of the box.

Oleksandr Zinchenko then hit Ukraine’s first shot of the game in the 27th minute but sent it wide. The Blue and Yellow’s persistent time wasting had left the home support at Cegeka Arena frustrated, and Zinchenko was booked shortly after his attempt.

That emotion soon made way for disbelief for the Belgians as Hans Vanaken’s shot hit Romelu Lukaku and went wide, before Vladyslav Vanat headed a corner against his own post and Andriy Lunin tipped De Bruyne’s free-kick over.

That initially continued after the restart as Timothy Castagne sent a rushed attempt over the crossbar, De Bruyne had a strike blocked by Oleksiy Gutsulyak and Lunin then instinctively denied Vanaken.

Leandro Trossard became the latest home player to fire off-target, before Mykola Matviyenko stood up to Lukaku brilliantly and deflected his shot wide to concede a corner that culminated in the striker heading wide from a golden opportunity.

Both teams made a double change in the 69th minute and Rudi Garcia’s paid immediate dividends, as Maxim De Cuyper played a one-two with Jérémy Doku and slid the ball out of Lunin’s reach. The pressure only intensified from that point and the hosts had another just six minutes later as Lukaku acrobatically volleyed home from De Bruyne’s cross.

Artem Dovbyk responded with a header that was tipped wide and Alexis Saelemaekers came close at the other as Ukraine came forward more with both teams searching for a winner.

It was Belgium who completed their turnaround in the 86th minute, when Lukaku latched onto Vanaken’s perfectly-weighted through ball and applied a clinical first-time finish, ensuring the Red Devils retained their UNL League A status without requiring extra-time.

They also inflicted Ukraine’s first defeat in six matches and condemned them to another campaign in League B.

