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Solbakken surprises by dropping five World Cup stars from Norway Nations League squad

Stale Solbakken during the presentation of the Norwegian national team squad for the upcoming matches in the Nations League
Stale Solbakken during the presentation of the Norwegian national team squad for the upcoming matches in the Nations LeagueCredit: NTB, NTB / Alamy / Profimedia

Alexander Sorloth, Henrik Falchener, Fredrik Bjorkan, Jens Petter Hauge and Morten Thorsby were left out when Stale Solbakken today presented his squad for the upcoming matches in the Nations League.

Stale Solbakken made surprises in his first national team selection after the World Cup. The Bodo/Glimt trio Odin Bjortuft, Fredrik Sjovold and Ole Didrik Blomberg were included. Erik Botheim, who scored his first two goals for Viking against Kristiansund at the weekend, was also selected for the squad.

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See the complete squad here:

Goalkeepers:

Orjan Nyland, Egil Selvik, Sander Tangvik

Defenders:

Leo Ostigård, Torbjorn Heggem, Kristoffer Ajer, Odin Bjortuft, Sondre Langas, Fredrik Sjovold, David Moller Wolfe, Julian Ryerson, Marcus Holmgren Pedersen.

Midfielders:

Sander Berge, Patrick Berg, Martin Odegaard, Fredrik Aursnes, Antonio Nusa, Andreas Schjelderup, Oscar Bobb, Thelo Aasgaard, Ole Didrik Blomberg, Kristian Thorstvedt.

Strikers:

Erling Braut Haaland, Jorgen Strand Larsen, Erik Botheim.

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UEFA Nations League

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