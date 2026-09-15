In-form McBurnie rewarded with Scotland recall

New Scotland boss Sébastien Pocognoli has named his first-ever squad ahead of four incoming UEFA Nations League games.

The Belgian coach opted for a bold move to Glasgow following Steve Clarke's call to step down after Scotland's group stage exit at the 2026 FIFA World Cup - despite being just a few months into a new long-term contract.

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28 players have been included in his extended panel, including a first call up since 2021 for Oli McBurnie, after a strong start to the Premier League season at Hull City.

Uncapped quartet Luis Binks, Colby Donovan, Jon McCracken, Josh McPake and Stephen Welsh have also been included alongside the experience of captain Andy Robertson, John McGinn and Ryan Christie.

Billy Gilmour is back after missing the World Cup due to injury - but Craig Gordon is not involved following his post-World Cup retirement.

Napoli midfielder Scott McTominay is unavailable, having recently had minor heart surgery, and so too are Grant Hanley and John Souttar.

Scotland kick off their campaign under Pocognoli away in Slovenia on September 26th followed by Hampden Park clash with Switzerland three days later.

The expanded break then sees a trip to North Macedonia on October 3rd and wraps up at home to Slovenia on October 6th.