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Serbia v Germany lineups: Confirmed team news as Klopp chases back-to-back wins

Germany national team boss Jurgen Klopp.
Germany national team boss Jurgen Klopp.Profimedia

Germany restart their UEFA Nations League campaign tonight away in Serbia.

Jurgen Klopp's start to life as Germany boss saw him win just one of his four games in the previous window with five points on the board as a result.

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To stand a realistic change of progressing to the quarter finals next year, Klopp likely needs a win in Belgrade and home victory over group leaders the Netherlands on November 16, to end the year on a high.

Serbia v Germany team news

Serbia relegation to League B is almost confirmed after losing all four matches in the autumn break.

Klopp has most of his key men available for these two key clashes with Bayern Munich duo Serge Gnabry and Jamal Musiala the two most eye-catching absentees.

Arsenal's Kai Havertz will lead Klopp's attack, and he'll be under pressure, after failing to score for his country since the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Serbia v Germany predicted lineups

Serbia XI: Milinkovic-Savic; Gudelj, Babic, Milenkovic, Sukacev; Lukic, Stankovic, Maksimovic; Tadic, Mitrovic, Cvetkovic.

Germany XI: Ter Stegen; Baku, Tah, Schlotterbeck, Mittelstadt; Pavlovic, Kimmich, Nmecha; Wirtz, Havertz, Karl.

Serbia v Germany kick off time

Kick off in Belgrade is 8:45pm and 7:45pm in the UK.

Key stat

Germany have only lost once to Serbia in their four meetings as part of a shock 1-0 defeat at the 2010 World Cup.

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