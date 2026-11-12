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Klopp calls for patience amid Germany's rebuilding phase

Jurgen Klopp says Germany are "on the right path"
Jurgen Klopp says Germany are "on the right path"CHRISTIAN CHARISIUS / DPA / DPA PICTURE-ALLIANCE VIA AFP

Germany coach Jurgen Klopp on Thursday dismissed talk that his squad lacked talent but asked for more time to improve the four-time world champions after poor results at major tournaments over the past decade.

Klopp took over from Julian Nagelsmann in the summer after Germany were knocked out by Paraguay at the last-32 stage of the World Cup.

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It was Germany's third straight early exit from the tournament, after group stage eliminations in 2018 and 2022.

Speaking in Belgrade ahead of Friday's Nations League clash with Serbia, Klopp said he was confident in the talent at his disposal and that the players needed time together.

"It is very often said that German football is lacking in many areas - including the number of good players, great talents, world-class players, and so on," said Klopp.

"But I have a super positive outlook on this team. To be honest, we have a very good mix."

Klopp, 59, said he was not "naive or wide-eyed - we're genuinely very good... we just need to make that visible, to translate it onto the pitch."

The former Liverpool manager also asked for time when taking over at Anfield, saying he needed to turn everyone at the fallen English giants from "doubter to believer" to restore the club to their former glory.

"I have to allow myself the time," Klopp said Thursday, but added: "if this suits the public, that's not something I can control.

"We are on the right path - though we are, of course, still a long way from the end. The foundation, however, is genuinely good."

Klopp praised Liverpool midfielder Florian Wirtz, who has been in better form in recent weeks.

"Flo (Wirtz) is in top condition. He can be an immense help to us," Klopp said.

Wirtz has come under fire since his big-money move to Liverpool in 2025, but he has improved under new Liverpool boss Andoni Iraola.

He has three assists in his past four Premier League games and scored his first league goal of the season in Sunday's 3-1 win at Crystal Palace.

The former Bayer Leverkusen player is still just 23 but could play his 50th match for Germany on Monday in Berlin.

Wirtz felt the team was improving under Klopp and said he wanted to take on a greater leadership role in the young squad.

"I feel like we've gelled even better and solidified the things we've been working on in training. It comes down to bringing will, conviction, and passion onto the pitch," Wirtz said Thursday.

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